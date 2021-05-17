Risk of spot flooding as thunderstorm warning issued for Cork

A status yellow thunderstorm warning has been issued for Cork bringing a risk of spot flooding.

The warning has been in place since 1.46pm and will remain in place until 6pm this evening.

Waterford has also been included in the warning.

Met Éireann warned of “scattered thunderstorms this afternoon and early this evening, bringing some heavy downpours with the risk of spot flooding and hail.”

The rest of the country will see a mix of showers and sunny spells this afternoon while it will be dry in most areas tonight.

“Scattered showers will spread from the west overnight, mainly affecting Munster while elsewhere will hold largely dry,” said the forecaster.

Tomorrow will see more sunny spells but scattered showers “will affect the south and west.

“Further scattered showers will develop through the afternoon, heaviest in Leinster with the risk of isolated thunderstorms here.”

Temperatures are expected to reach highs of 15 degrees.

The mix of sunny spells and scattered showers will continue on Wednesday but Thursday will see a change in the weather for the worst.

Met Éireann said that current indications for Thursday and Friday “suggest a spell of wet and windy weather with persistent rain or heavy showers at times”.