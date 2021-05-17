Risk of spot flooding as thunderstorm warning issued for Cork

Met Éireann warned of “scattered thunderstorms this afternoon and early this evening, bringing some heavy downpours with the risk of spot flooding and hail”
Risk of spot flooding as thunderstorm warning issued for Cork

Waterford has also been included in the warning.

Mon, 17 May, 2021 - 14:11
Steve Neville

A status yellow thunderstorm warning has been issued for Cork bringing a risk of spot flooding.

The warning has been in place since 1.46pm and will remain in place until 6pm this evening.

Waterford has also been included in the warning.

Met Éireann warned of “scattered thunderstorms this afternoon and early this evening, bringing some heavy downpours with the risk of spot flooding and hail.” 

The rest of the country will see a mix of showers and sunny spells this afternoon while it will be dry in most areas tonight.

“Scattered showers will spread from the west overnight, mainly affecting Munster while elsewhere will hold largely dry,” said the forecaster.

Tomorrow will see more sunny spells but scattered showers “will affect the south and west.

“Further scattered showers will develop through the afternoon, heaviest in Leinster with the risk of isolated thunderstorms here.” 

Temperatures are expected to reach highs of 15 degrees.

The mix of sunny spells and scattered showers will continue on Wednesday but Thursday will see a change in the weather for the worst.

Met Éireann said that current indications for Thursday and Friday “suggest a spell of wet and windy weather with persistent rain or heavy showers at times”.

Read More

No international travel until August, Tánaiste says

More in this section

Cork school has Covid 'at every class level' - cyberattack hampers contact tracing Cork school has Covid 'at every class level' - cyberattack hampers contact tracing
Firefighters save man from drowning in north Cork river Firefighters save man from drowning in north Cork river
Rainbow flags mark start of LGBTI+ awareness week across Cork City Rainbow flags mark start of LGBTI+ awareness week across Cork City
Risk of spot flooding as thunderstorm warning issued for Cork

€11,000 raised to support Limerick business that burned down last week

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 15, 2021

  • 2
  • 8
  • 15
  • 31
  • 37
  • 44
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices