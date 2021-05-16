Wheel torn from car in two-vehicle collision in Cork but no injuries reported

The scene remained closed with traffic diversions in place for a number of hours
Wheel torn from car in two-vehicle collision in Cork but no injuries reported

One of the cars involved in today's collision with the wheel torn from the car. Picture: Cork City Fire Brigade

Sun, 16 May, 2021 - 19:52
Ciarán Sunderland

A collision involving two cars this afternoon resulted in no injuries but units from Cork City Fire Brigade needed to close a road after a wheel was torn from the axle of one the vehicles involved. 

The incident happened around 4pm this afternoon on the Rathpeacon Road near the Rathpeacon GAA club and one unit from the Cork City Fire Brigade was despatched to the scene. 

At the scene on the northside of the city, neither of the occupants of the vehicles were reported to be injured but one of the cars had a back wheel torn from its axle. 

"Thankfully no one was seriously injured," said Cork City fire brigade in a social media post and warned motorists to approach the area with caution. 

The collision blocked the road with the debris from the cars scattered across the surface. 

Traffic restrictions have remained in place for a number of hours as emergency services attended the scene and handled the incident. 

