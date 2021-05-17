Munster rugby legends named Cork Persons of the Month

A father and son who have provided Munster rugby supporters with years of enjoyment have been honoured as the latest recipients of a Cork Persons of the Month Award.

The Hollands, father, Jerry, and son, Billy, have been honoured to mark their decades of contribution to rugby in the province with the May monthly award.

Older supporters will remember Jerry playing for the province on many occasions and donning the national jersey three times, between 1981 and 1986.

He then transitioned into coaching and became Munster's head coach from 1994 to 1997.

During this time, he oversaw the transition from the amateur to professional era and the province's first appearances in the Heineken Cup.

Jerry also managed the Ireland A team in 1998, and Munster from 2000 to 2008, seeing the team win the Heineken Cup in 2006 and 2008. He has been director of Rugby in Cork Constitution since 2010.

Billy also has a long-established rugby career. He is second on the 'All-Time' list of Munster players with 245 caps.

During this time, Billy captained the Munster team 47 times, and has been capped by Ireland. At the end of June, he will retire from professional rugby.

Last year, Billy and his wife, Lanlih, raised over €500,000 for Crumlin Children’s Hospital, CUH Children’s Wards and the Ronald McDonald House, in honour of their late daughter Emmeline.

Off the pitch, Billy holds a degree in Civil Engineering from UCC, QFA Qualifications and Higher Diplomas in Accounting and Corporate Finance, and Project Management.

Awards organiser Manus O’Callaghan said the Hollands are one of Cork’s great rugby families and “have made a major contribution to Cork, Munster and Irish rugby over a very long period.”

Jerry and Billy Holland now go forward for possible selection as Cork Persons of the Year at the annual Gala Awards Lunch on January 21, 2022.

This is the 28th year of the Cork Persons of Year awards scheme.