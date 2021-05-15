Senior garda warns of expected increase in activity from criminal gangs

In particular, staycationers and rural dwellers are being warned to watch out for burglars or thieves targeting cars after a decline in such activity in recent months.
Senior garda warns of expected increase in activity from criminal gangs

Senior gardaí warned about an expected increase in activity by criminal gangs that had been lying low due to the increase in garda checkpoints. Stock Image.

Sat, 15 May, 2021 - 20:00
Sean O’Riordan

A senior garda has warned people living in rural communities in Co Cork that criminals are chomping at the bit and will be hunting targets when they shortly come out of Covid-19 hibernation.

Many criminal gangs have stayed at home through enforced lockdowns, fearing they may stumble upon a huge increase in garda checkpoints. But as the number of those ease as travel restrictions lift, criminals will also get back to business, according to Inspector Ian O'Callaghan who is in charge of Roads Policing and Crime Prevention in the Cork West Garda Division.

Crime figures for burglary, theft from shops and cars have gone noticeably down in recent months, almost entirely due to pandemic travel restrictions as specialised gangs have not been able to target rural areas and especially the vulnerable people who live in them.

Insp O'Callaghan said that certain upward crime trends were already emerging, such as an increased number of thefts of valuables from parked cars at beauty spots in East and West Cork.

He advised people not to leave valuables on show in their cars, and if they have to take them, do not put them in the boot on their arrival at a beauty spot because the chances are high that criminals are waiting there and watching them do it.

He said there has been much publicity in the media about the increasing amount of money people have saved and maybe stashed at home because they haven't been able to get out to spend it during Covid-19 lockdowns.

Criminal gangs were also aware of this and hoping to get their hands on it, especially as 'staycationers' may let their guard down when they go away and don't leave their house properly protected.

He advised people who have money at home to bank it and to advise vulnerable people they may know to do the same.

There is a growing number of faceless cybercriminals who are trying every trick in the book to get innocent people to part with their hard-earned cash, he said.

Insp O'Callaghan said people shouldn't provide personal details they receive from financial institutions, government agencies/departments etc. Instead they should make sure they contact the correct email address of such organisations via their official websites before doing anything.

Read More

Fisherman's blues: tourists block access to Schull pier

More in this section

Man, 40s, arrested in connection with arson attack on family-run Limerick business  Man, 40s, arrested in connection with arson attack on family-run Limerick business 
Former Lord Mayor of Cork passes away Former Lord Mayor of Cork passes away
Agreement paves way for €4m renovation of Cork psychiatric facility Agreement paves way for €4m renovation of Cork psychiatric facility
Senior garda warns of expected increase in activity from criminal gangs

Beloved toy soldier factory to reopen in North Cork on Monday

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 12, 2021

  • 1
  • 6
  • 14
  • 19
  • 31
  • 47
  • 2

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices