Senior garda warns of expected increase in activity from criminal gangs

A senior garda has warned people living in rural communities in Co Cork that criminals are chomping at the bit and will be hunting targets when they shortly come out of Covid-19 hibernation.

Many criminal gangs have stayed at home through enforced lockdowns, fearing they may stumble upon a huge increase in garda checkpoints. But as the number of those ease as travel restrictions lift, criminals will also get back to business, according to Inspector Ian O'Callaghan who is in charge of Roads Policing and Crime Prevention in the Cork West Garda Division.

Crime figures for burglary, theft from shops and cars have gone noticeably down in recent months, almost entirely due to pandemic travel restrictions as specialised gangs have not been able to target rural areas and especially the vulnerable people who live in them.

Insp O'Callaghan said that certain upward crime trends were already emerging, such as an increased number of thefts of valuables from parked cars at beauty spots in East and West Cork.

He advised people not to leave valuables on show in their cars, and if they have to take them, do not put them in the boot on their arrival at a beauty spot because the chances are high that criminals are waiting there and watching them do it.

He said there has been much publicity in the media about the increasing amount of money people have saved and maybe stashed at home because they haven't been able to get out to spend it during Covid-19 lockdowns.

Criminal gangs were also aware of this and hoping to get their hands on it, especially as 'staycationers' may let their guard down when they go away and don't leave their house properly protected.

He advised people who have money at home to bank it and to advise vulnerable people they may know to do the same.

There is a growing number of faceless cybercriminals who are trying every trick in the book to get innocent people to part with their hard-earned cash, he said.

Insp O'Callaghan said people shouldn't provide personal details they receive from financial institutions, government agencies/departments etc. Instead they should make sure they contact the correct email address of such organisations via their official websites before doing anything.