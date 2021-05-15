Man, 40s, arrested in connection with arson attack on family-run Limerick business 

Slater’s Crash Repairs has been badly damaged in the attack, with up to eight cars inside the premises also believed to have been destroyed in the blaze.
The second attack occurred at around 5:30am at a well-known family-run auto repair business on the northside of the city

Sat, 15 May, 2021 - 12:25
Nicole Glennon

A man in his 40s has been arrested in connection with two suspected arson attacks in Limerick city.

The suspected attacks took place in the early hours of Friday morning.

Gardaí were alerted to reports of a car on fire at around 1:30am at Browns Quay, while the second alleged attack is reported to have occured at around 5:30am at a well-known family-run auto repair business on the northside of the city.

Slater’s Crash Repairs has been destroyed in the attack, with up to eight cars inside the premises also believed to have been destroyed in the blaze.

The man is currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Mayorstone Park Garda Station.

Investigating gardaí are continuing to appeal for anyone who was in the Browns Quay area between 1am and 6am on Friday, particularly drivers with dash cam footage, to contact Mayorstone Park Garda Station on 061-456980, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.

