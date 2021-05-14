Man, 40s, arrested on burglary and assault charges in Cork

During the burglary, a struggle ensued and the man slammed a door shut on a woman's hand
The man is due to appear before Cork City District Court on Friday.

Fri, 14 May, 2021 - 15:00
Nicole Glennon

A man has been arrested and charged in relation to a burglary and assault incident in Cork city in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Shortly after 6am, gardaí from the Community Engagement Unit in Togher received a report that a burglary had just occurred at a house on Model Farm Road, Bishopstown, Cork.

Gardaí were informed a man had entered the house and was disturbed by female occupants.

During the burglary, a struggle ensued and the man slammed a door shut on one of the women's hand.

The man then fled the scene.

It is understood the woman did not require medical attention.

A detailed description of the man was circulated to all gardaí on duty in the area and shortly before 6.30am on Friday morning, a man, aged in his 40s , was arrested on Wilton Road following a short chase on foot.

He was brought to Togher Garda Station and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before Cork City District Court on Friday.

