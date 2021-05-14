Gardaí appeal for witnesses to speeding blue Mini in Cork

Gardaí are now appealing for anyone who witnessed incidents around Cobh Cross, Little Island or the Glanmire Roundabout, particularly drivers with dash cam footage, to make contact
Fri, 14 May, 2021 - 14:00
Nicole Glennon

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a suspected dangerous driving incident on the N25 in Cork yesterday.

Gardaí in an unmarked patrol car attempted to stop a blue Mini for speeding on the N25 around Cobh Cross at around 2pm on Thursday afternoon.

The driver of the car proceeded to drive at speed along the N25 until he was eventually stopped on Horgan’s Quay.

The driver was not arrested. A file is being prepared for the DPP in relation to the matter.

Gardaí are now appealing for anyone who witnessed incidents around Cobh Cross, Little Island or the Glanmire Roundabout, particularly drivers with dash cam footage, to contact Togher Garda Station on 021-494 7120.

