GAA club cancels kids training after increased Covid cases in North Cork school

GAA activities have been cancelled after a Covid-19 outbreak at a Cork school.

Just days after children’s sports training resumed, Bride Rovers GAA juvenile club has cancelled all activities for children under 12 this weekend due to a “recent increase of Covid incidence in our community.”

For all other age groups, planned activities may go ahead but the club urged members to “ask anyone with a connection to primary school or a close contact to refrain from attending.”

The move follows a number of cases of the virus at Scoil Bhríde in Rathcormac, Co Cork.

Parents were informed on Thursday that there had been a number of confirmed cases at the school.

A letter from the HSE confirmed that a public health risk assessment has been undertaken and anyone identified as a close contact of the confirmed cases is being contacted and advised accordingly.

“If your child has not been identified as a close contact at this time, he/she does not need a test for Covid-19, can continue to attend school, and no further actions are currently required,” the HSE advised.

But if a child develops any symptoms they should stay at home, self-isolate and contact a GP, the HSE said.

Mairéad Uí Íomhair of Scoil Bhríde told parents in email correspondence that the situation was “still evolving.”

“We had some further cases notified yesterday and a full Public Health Risk Assessment was undertaken for each case identified.

“Covid is very active in Rathcormac at the moment and everyone has to be very careful. Please adhere to public health guidelines and limit social interactions,“ she said.

The news comes as confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been rising across Cork county.

On Thursday, there were 52 cases in Cork which has had 507 new cases over the past 14 days.