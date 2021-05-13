Trainer Henry De Bromhead to be given freedom of Waterford

National hunt trainer Henry de Bromhead is to be awarded the freedom of Waterford city and county in recognition of his unprecedented run of successes at Cheltenham and Aintree this year.

The honour was proposed by Waterford Mayor Damien Geoghegan and, amidst unanimous approval, seconded by Cllr Lola O’Sullivan at Waterford Council’s May meeting.

The trainer’s stables are located at Knockeen, Butlerstown, where he currently trains a string of over 100 horses and employees about 35 staff.

The recent jumps season saw the trainer turn out six winners at March’s Cheltenham meeting, including a clean sweep of the Champion Hurdle, the Queen Mother’s Chase and the Gold Cup, with Honeysuckle, Put The Kettle On and Minella Indo respectively.

“It was not long ago that the Irish contingent would have been delighted to win six races in total,” said Mr Geoghegan, noting that the trainer’s overall tally of Cheltenham winners now stands at 15.

Three weeks after Cheltenham, Mr de Bromhead saddled Minella Times to land the Aintree Grand national, with Rachael Blackmore becoming the first female jockey to win the race.

Mr de Bromhead took over the Knockeeen from his dad Harry in 2000 and trained his first Grade 1 winner eight years later.

Mr Geoghegan said in claiming national hunt racing’s four most prestigious prizes, the 49 year-old had “set new standards” that “may never be repeated -unless by himself again next year!”.

Noting that 600 million people worldwide had watched the Grand National, the mayor hailed the trainer for bringing “great honour and glory to Waterford”.

Amongst the many tributes paid by councillors in turn, many referenced Mr de Bromhead’s ‘innate humility and his ‘great pride in Waterford’.

Cllr Frank Quinlan put it all in context when he observed that it was “hard enough to win a maiden hurdle in Tramore”, let alone clean out Cheltenahm and Aintree.

Mr de Bromhead described the recognition as “a great honour, not just for me personally but for all the staff, without whose dedication and hard work we wouldn’t have such success.

"It means a lot to be appreciated by our own people, who have been so wonderfully supportive over the years," he said.

The presentation ceremony will take place at a date to be arranged.

There was unanimous agreement also that Rachael Blackmore be invited to attend.