Man arrested after crashing stolen car and fleeing the scene

It was later discovered the area from where the car had been stolen had seen a spate of car burglaries in which electronics, cash and documents were stolen
Gardaí were alerted to a two-car collision in Clonmel on Thursday morning. One of the drivers had fled the scene. File picture

Thu, 13 May, 2021 - 19:30
Liz Dunphy

A man who crashed a stolen car into another vehicle and then fled the scene has been arrested.

The man, aged in his 40s, was arrested by gardaí in relation to the hit and run in Clonmel, Co Tipperary. 

It was later discovered the area where the car had been stolen from the day before had been the scene of a spate of car burglaries in which electronic devices, cash and documents were stolen.

Shortly before 7am on Thursday, gardaí received a report of a two-car traffic collision at Kilheffernan Roundabout, Clonmel.

The driver of one of the cars had failed to remain at the scene. 

The other driver was not injured. 

Following inquiries by gardaí, they discovered the car has been stolen from the Limercourt area of Clonmel the day before. 

Man arrested and detained

A man was arrested and is currently detained at Clonmel Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. 

Gardaí have since received reports that a number of cars were also broken into in the Limercourt and Old Toberaheena areas of Clonmel. 

Items such as electronic devices, money and documents were stolen during the incidents. 

Crime prevention officer for the Tipperary Garda Division Sergeant Tom O’Dwyer warned car owners to be vigilant and to never leave valuables visible in an empty vehicle.

"I would like to remind everyone to never leave property in your car if possible and ensure your car is locked and alarmed. 

"When we leave items like cash, credit cards, jewellery and electronics on display in our cars, they are clear targets for criminals."

Appeal for witnesses

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who witnessed either the collision or any suspicious activity overnight in Limercourt or Old Toberaheena, to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052-6177640.

In Cork, thefts from cars dropped noticeably across the county in the first quarter of the year compared to the same period in 2020, according to figures released at a Joint Policing Committee this week.

