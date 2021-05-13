Cork man arrested and charged with suspected social welfare fraud 

A man has been arrested and charged in Cork City in connection with suspected fraudulent social welfare claims made last year totaling €8,000.
Aged in his 20s, he was first arrested last year by gardaí investigating fraudulent social welfare claims in Cork City on October 5, 2020.
He was released and a file was prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).
Gardaí were later directed by the DPP to charge the man and he was arrested again two days ago on May 11, 2020.
The man is due to appear before Cork City District Court tomorrow morning at 10.30am.
The investigation was conducted by gardaí attached to the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection.