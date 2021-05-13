Council facing HAP inspection backlog of 2,300 properties in Cork city

Council facing HAP inspection backlog of 2,300 properties in Cork city

Cllr Fiona Ryan said the pandemic has exacerbated a situation that was already not working before Covid. Photo: Denis Minihane

Thu, 13 May, 2021 - 20:33
Maresa Fagan

Cork City Council is facing an inspection backlog of more than 2,300 properties rented out under the Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) scheme.

By law, they should be inspected within eight months if not inspected in the previous year.

Cllr Fiona Ryan said the city council was failing to meet its statutory obligation to inspect HAP properties because of “legacy” delays, compounded by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Under the HAP scheme, local authorities pay rent to private landlords for long-term lets and tenants make a contribution to the council.

Official figures in the Dáil show that just 176 onsite inspections of HAP properties were carried out by Cork City Council last year compared to 441 inspections in 2019.

The Solidarity Party - People Before Profit councillor, who raised the issue at this week’s city council meeting, said delays were evident before Covid-19.

“The pandemic has exacerbated a situation that was already not working before Covid and in an extreme way. It’s a real problem for HAP tenants who are in really poor accommodation,” she said, adding she had dealt with many tenants trying to leave HAP properties because of accommodation issues.

More staff, Cllr Ryan said, are needed to tackle the current backlog. 

“In terms of resources available to local authorities to carry out this legal requirement, it’s not sufficient. It’s not just a question of local government but it’s also a question of central government if local authorities are saying they don’t have the staff or funding to hit the eight-month target."

If they just reinstate the status quo that was there prior to the pandemic then the backlog is only going to continue and get bigger.

Cork City Council told the Irish Examiner the past 14 months had been “particularly challenging” because onsite inspections were not permitted under Level 4 or 5 Covid restrictions but that alternative options are being evaluated.

The number of HAP properties requiring inspection stood at 2,373 by the end of April, the council confirmed.

“Since the end of December 2020, there has been the scope to carry out virtual inspections. However, these rely heavily on a declaration from the parties involved and will need future validation as it currently stands, potentially a follow-up visit,” a spokesperson said.

“Cork City Council increased the number of inspectors from 3 to 6 in order to address the increased requirement for inspections and is in the process of evaluating other options in order to ensure all HAP properties are inspected as required. The additional inspectors have been assigned to other tasks whilst they were unable to undertake HAP inspections,” they added.

Read More

Social media campaign prompts probe into  property firms' waste failures

More in this section

Cork obstetrician defends maternity restrictions on safety grounds Cork obstetrician defends maternity restrictions on safety grounds
'This is just barbaric' Cork woman who suffered two miscarriages hits out at maternity restrictions 'This is just barbaric' Cork woman who suffered two miscarriages hits out at maternity restrictions
Man arrested after crashing stolen car and fleeing the scene Man arrested after crashing stolen car and fleeing the scene
renthousing assistance paymenthaphousingplace: corkperson: fiona ryan
Council facing HAP inspection backlog of 2,300 properties in Cork city

Cork man arrested and charged with suspected social welfare fraud 

READ NOW
Puzzles logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Puzzles logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 12, 2021

  • 1
  • 6
  • 14
  • 19
  • 31
  • 47
  • 2

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices