Gardaí investigate man's death at Limerick train station

Gardaí in Limerick are investigating a man's death near a train station last night in Co Limerick.
At around 8pm last night the man began to feel unwell in the Parnell Street area near Colbert Station.
Gardaí present at the scene as well as members of the public administered CPR however the man passed away.
An ambulance later arrived to take the man's body to the morgue at University Hospital Limerick.
The local coroner has since been notified.
Gardaí at Roxboro Road station in Limerick City have said they are investigating all the circumstances of the incident and enquiries are ongoing.