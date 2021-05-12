Cope Foundation moves to reassure families about key Cork facility

The Cope Foundation has reassured families attending its QDS day service in Togher in Cork that the facility will not be closed down until places in alternative community hubs have been secured.

It comes as the organisation said it commenced discussions with those who use the services at QDS and their families about a medium-term plan to migrate those services to more suitable settings.

The closure of QDS at the onset of the pandemic sparked worry for many, with the facility being used on a daily basis by people from various parts of Cork county.

It has since re-opened, but on a phased basis, meaning that 40% of the 160 people, aged 23 to 81, who use the service are on site on any given day.

Cope Foundation said it had prioritised an evolution of its service to smaller, more locally-based hubs, and that in ongoing communication with families of QDS service users, an initial group has been identified for transfer to community hubs in their area.

However, a spokesman for the organisation said there was no rush in moving people and that QDS would not close, or be sold, until such time as an alternative community hub was found for all service users.

In recent years, Cope Foundation has opened hubs in Midleton, the city centre, Cobh and in Ballyvolane. New hubs are currently being finalised for Macroom, Ballincollig, Douglas and Blackrock.

Sean Abbott, chief executive of Cope Foundation, said many of the people attending there have to spend considerable parts of their day travelling on organised transport and added: "Our focus is on ensuring people get the support they need, closer to their own community. The money saved on transportation and the upkeep of an older site can be put to a much better use for their benefit.”