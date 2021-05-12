Cork councillor calls to home of rubbish dumper 'to see what the situation was'

A Cork councillor has called to the home of someone who was identified as dumping rubbish to ask why she did it.

Cllr Sean O'Donovan, from Bandon, said that he is part of a group that have been cleaning up various areas of the town

He said that after cleaning the riverbank area near a walkway on Saturday, they found some domestic rubbish had been dumped.

“On Sunday, a bag of rubbish was dumped in the middle of the day on the walkway," said the Fianna Fáil councillor.

“And there was a bit of uproar after all the work that was done on Saturday.

“Then yesterday I went to the walkway and there was another three bags of rubbish.

“Eventually I got the person identified and I just called to her door to see what the situation was and just ask her no to do it.”

Speaking on C103, Mr O’Donovan said the woman was identified via CCTV footage.

He said that he told the woman that if she continued to do it “there’d be consequences to follow if it kept going”.

He added that the woman denied the dumping at first but later admitted it “and promised me that it wouldn’t happen again”.

He added that a little bit of him feels sorry for the person.

“We just don’t know what’s going on in anybody's house or in anybody’s life.”

He said he told the woman that if he could help “in another way, if there are other issues going on” then he would.