Thunderstorm warning issued for Munster, Leinster and three other counties

The status yellow warning comes into effect at 1pm today and will remain in place until 10pm.
The warning has been issued for Munster, Leinster, Cavan, Donegal and Monaghan.

Wed, 12 May, 2021 - 10:24
Steve Neville

A thunderstorm warning has been issued for much of the country, bringing with it a risk of spot flooding.

Met Éireann warned: “Scattered thunderstorms this afternoon and evening, with a risk of hail and localised spot flooding.” 

The rest of the country will see scattered showers mixed with spells of sunshine while tonight will be mainly dry.

Met Éireann said that there will be “some clear spells” tonight though “there'll be a scattering of showers around, mainly in parts of the west and northwest”.

Temperatures are expected to drop to as low as one degree.

Thursday will see “some sunshine and some scattered showers” mainly in the west.

However, the showers “will become more widespread by the afternoon and many will be heavy and of hail”.

Met Éireann added that on Thursday “there'll be some thunderstorms too and a risk of spot flooding, especially in parts of the midlands, north and east”.

The forecaster added that it will remain unsettled “for this week and next, with a mix of showers and sunny spells each day.”

Property shortage sees tenants paying an extra €900 per year

Gardaí fear escalation of Cork feud as five people are charged
Gardaí warn of online blackmail after Limerick extortion attempt
Castletownbere RNLI lifeboat tow stricken trawler and its six-man crew to safety
Councillors want explanation for controversial Cork greenway route 

