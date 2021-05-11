Cork gardaí warn cars blocking emergency access to beaches could be towed away

Gardaí are mounting a major safety campaign in West Cork to ensure emergency access to beaches and other beauty spots amid an expected invasion of 'staycationers'.

Concerns have been raised in recent weeks by numerous local politicians about visitors 'abandoning their cars' on narrow approaches to many popular amenity areas in the region, and thus blocking the path of ambulances and fire brigades in the event of an emergency.

Chief Superintendent Con Cadogan, who is in charge of the Cork West Garda Division, told a Joint Policing Committee meeting that gardaí would be visiting beauty spots and advising motorists of their responsibilities.

He pointed out that on-the-spot fines would be issued for minor parking infringements and that they would enforce a get-tougher tow-away policy under Section 98 of the Roads Traffic Act for offenders who caused a serious obstruction with their vehicle.

Inspector Ian O'Callaghan, who is in charge of the Garda Roads Policing Unit in the region, told the Irish Examiner there had been recent incidents which could have caused issues for emergency service access at Inchydoney beach, near Clonakilty; Barleycove beach on the Mizen peninsula; Lough Hyne, situated between Skibbereen and Baltimore, and at Farran Woods, 13kms west of Ballincollig.

“We have contingency plans put in place when the weather gets better and restrictions ease to address these issues. Our number one concern is that people park smartly and make sure that their vehicle doesn't hinder access to other road users, especially ambulances, fire brigades etc. Gardaí will be visiting such areas and advising people of their responsibilities,” Insp. O'Callaghan said.

Meanwhile, he revealed that an operation has just got underway to discourage HGV drivers from taking 'rat run' routes along minor roads which could cause a danger to other road users.

He made his comments after Fianna Fáil TD Andrias Moynihan said he'd got complaints that massive trucks were getting increasingly common in recent times on minor roads in Mid and West Cork.

Insp. O'Callaghan acknowledged that was the case, especially with HGVs coming up the 'Bantry Line' to connect with the Ballincollig bypass.

He said a number of drivers were bringing fish from Castletownbere via that route because their SatNavs were telling them that was the shortest way to go.

Insp. O'Callaghan said the roads the HGVs were using were unsuitable for such traffic and they were going to provide foreign language leaflets to advise them of this, the proper main routes to use and information on Irish rules of the road.