Cork GP fights misinformation to counter vaccine hesitancy 

Concerning levels of vaccine hesitancy among young women online has motivated one Cork-based GP to take action through social media.

Dr Monica Peres Oikeh, aged 31, has joined Team Halo, a global TikTok movement to dispel myths about Covid-19 vaccines.

One of dozens of doctors and scientists from around the world volunteering their time to make videos answering vaccine concerns from the public, Dr Oikeh is Ireland's only member of the movement.

The videos, all tagged under #TeamHalo have been viewed more than 80 million times on TikTok alone.

Dr Oikeh's own TikTok account has racked up hundreds of thousands of views and likes as she delivers health advice over the popular social media app.

She said she was motivated to take part after a recent NUI Galway study showed young women were the least likely to agree to take a Covid-19 vaccine.

"There is a lot of concern about knock-on effects of fertility among young women in Ireland and I want to address those concerns with facts," said Dr Oikeh.

"We're in a pandemic and just because you're young doesn't mean that you won't end up in hospital or even dying from Covid."

But there is a lot of evidence to show that the vaccine will help prevent both of these things.

The Trinity College Dublin graduate said she has witnessed this hesitancy among women online herself, especially in relation to fertility concerns.

However, she said that women should have proper access to medical information about their health and that they should not be concerned about vaccines.

"There is no evidence that a vaccine can affect fertility but taking it will certainly increase your chances of staying out of hospital and having a healthy delivery," she said.

A powerful motivation for vaccine enthusiasm according to the NUIG study was peer influences. Dr Oikeh said social media campaigns such as Team Halo's were critical for overcoming online misinformation.

"A lot of misinformation and anti-vax lies comes over from the US but now more than ever, young Irish women should be able to access credible sources of information regarding their health.

"I enjoy making the videos, choosing music, sometimes joining a trend and I hope that people also find them fun as well as a place to get reliable facts," she said.

As well as her GP clinical work, the Nigerian-Irish doctor is administering Covid vaccines in a vaccination hub.

"It feels like the most important thing I can be doing right now," said Dr Oikeh.

"The roll out might feel very slow in Ireland but those patients that come in to be vaccinated are so excited, some are in tears and say it feels like 'winning the lottery'.

Vaccines really are our route out of this pandemic and back to normality.

The Team Halo campaign was set up as part of the United Nations Verified Initiative in partnership with The Vaccine Confidence Project at the University of London’s School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.