Girl, 11, killed in crash involving a bicycle and a van near Tralee

The incident happened around 7.30pm on Monday, three kilometres outside of Abbeydorney on the road to Tralee.
Girl, 11, killed in crash involving a bicycle and a van near Tralee

The road remains closed this morning for a technical examination and local diversions are in place.

Tue, 11 May, 2021 - 07:37
Greg Murphy

An 11-year-old girl has been killed following a crash involving a bicycle and a van in Co Kerry.

The incident happened around 7.30pm on Monday, three kilometres outside of Abbeydorney on the road to Tralee.

The girl was seriously injured in the crash and was taken to Tralee University Hospital where she later passed away.

The driver of the van, a man in his 50s, was also taken to the nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The road remains closed this morning for a technical examination and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, particularly any road users who were travelling near Abbeydorney on the R556, between 7pm and 8pm to come forward - particularly those who may have dashcam footage.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on (066) 7102300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

More in this section

Showband legend ‘Joe Mac’ to receive Cork Culture Award from Lord Mayor Showband legend ‘Joe Mac’ to receive Cork Culture Award from Lord Mayor
Toilets in Cork City's library to be made available as English Market plan needs 'public consultation' Toilets in Cork City's library to be made available as English Market plan needs 'public consultation'
Man seriously injured in stabbing in Cork city  Man seriously injured in stabbing in Cork city 
Girl, 11, killed in crash involving a bicycle and a van near Tralee

Cork poultry company ‘disgusted’ at idea of people buying ducklings for social media

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 8, 2021

  • 2
  • 4
  • 14
  • 21
  • 41
  • 42
  • 28

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices