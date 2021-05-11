Girl, 11, killed in crash involving a bicycle and a van near Tralee

An 11-year-old girl has been killed following a crash involving a bicycle and a van in Co Kerry.
The incident happened around 7.30pm on Monday, three kilometres outside of Abbeydorney on the road to Tralee.
The girl was seriously injured in the crash and was taken to Tralee University Hospital where she later passed away.
The driver of the van, a man in his 50s, was also taken to the nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries.
The road remains closed this morning for a technical examination and local diversions are in place.
Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, particularly any road users who were travelling near Abbeydorney on the R556, between 7pm and 8pm to come forward - particularly those who may have dashcam footage.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on (066) 7102300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.