Showband legend ‘Joe Mac’ to receive Cork Culture Award from Lord Mayor

Irish showband legend ‘Joe Mac’ is to receive the Cork Culture Award from the Lord Mayor of Cork in recognition of his contribution to music over the years.

Joe McCarthy, 84, who was best known as the frontman for The Dixies before embarking on a solo career, will receive his award from Lord Mayor Joe Kavanagh next week.

The Dixies were one of the best-known showbands in Ireland during the 1960s, scoring a number one hit in the Irish charts in 1968 with their version of Leapy Lees ‘Little Arrows’.

Mr Kavanagh got approval from city councillors at this evening’s city council meeting to confer the honour on Mr McCarthy - the third year of the award.

He said he wanted to honour Mr McCarthy for his remarkable contribution to the music and cultural life of his city.

The Cork Culture Award was established three years ago. The first recipient was the late soprano Cara O’Sullivan while author and playwright Conal Creedon received the award last year.

Mr Kavanagh also announced the list of six people who will receive the Lord Mayor’s civic awards next week.

They are Joe Mullane, of Mayfield No Name Club, for his youth work over the year, schoolboy Oliver Lynch, for his determination and fundraising efforts during last summer’s lockdown, Michael O’Brien, in recognition of his contribution to Cork boxing, Denis O’Donovan, for his fundraising work for the Mercy University Hospital in particular, to Margaret O’Driscoll, for her dedication over four decades as a neonatal midwife caring for babies and families, and Pat Stacey, for his commitment to community and volunteering in the Glanmire area.

Mr Kavanagh said he also plans to honour a number of ‘Covid community heroes’ for their work during the last year.