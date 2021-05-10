Man injured in stabbing in Cork city this afternoon

The injured man has been taken to Cork University Hospital where his condition is described as serious but stable.
Following a search of a house in the Glasheen Road area of Cork, a man has been arrested, gardaí confirmed. 

Mon, 10 May, 2021 - 17:16
Jess Casey

A man is currently in a serious condition this evening following a suspected stabbing in Cork city.

Gardaí received reports of a male stabbing another male in the Magazine Road area of Cork City at approximately 4.15pm today.

The injured man, whose age is currently unknown, has been taken to Cork University Hospital.

“His condition is described as serious but stable,” a garda spokesperson said.

“Following the search of a house in the Glasheen Road area of Cork another man has been arrested, age currently unknown and a knife has been recovered.” 

The man is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Cork city garda station.

“Scenes are currently in place at both locations pending technical examinations.” 

 “Investigations are continuing,” the spokesperson added.

