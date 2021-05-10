Cork service station one of two food outlets served with closure orders as evidence of rodent activity found

Evidence of rodent activity was among the reasons given by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) for closure orders being served last month.

Two orders were served in April on businesses in Cork and Dublin for breaches of food safety legislation.

A closure order was served under the FSAI Act, 1998 on Millfield Service Station, Old Mallow Road, Cork.

Another closure order was served under the European Union (Official Controls in Relation to Food Legislation) Regulations, 2020 on an unregistered food business at 2 Brownsbarn Wood, Kingswood Cross, Dublin 22.

The FSAI added that in April, one prosecution was taken by the HSE in relation to The Spoonful Food Company Limited, Carrickanane, Tullyallen, Co Louth.

The FSAI said that some of the reasons for the closure orders in April included:

Evidence of rodent activity including droppings on shelving, in storage units for dried goods and behind the shop counter on the floor.

No food safety management procedures or associated monitoring records.

Lack of allergen information for consumers.

Water leaking from an upstairs bathroom in a domestic dwelling onto the kitchen ceiling above the kitchen island unit where foods were prepared.

The operation of a food business without registration or approval.

The Chief Executive of the FSAI highlighted particular concern that this month’s enforcement orders included a closure order for an unregistered food business.

“The operation of any unregistered food business will not be tolerated, and the full power of the law will be used to stop these food businesses from putting consumers’ health at risk,” said Dr Pamela Byrne.

“It is the responsibility of all food business owners to ensure that their food business is registered and operating in line with the legal requirements under food law.

“Consumers have a right to safe food and we would urge anyone who is concerned or suspect there is unusual activity being demonstrated by a food business, that they can contact us via our online complaint form at https://www.fsai.ie/makeitbetter/ and we will investigate.”