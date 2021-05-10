Cork city shooting sparks fears of bitter feud 

Gardaí are investigating after at least one gunshot was fired at a house in the Mahon area of Cork City.

There were fears that a bitter feud between two families could escalate after the incident.

Detectives are probing reports that a gang of up to six men arrived in the Ravensdale Close estate in a people carrier at around 5.15pm yesterday.

All were dressed in dark clothing, some were hooded, and some of them wore balaclavas.

They approached a house in the estate and a single shot was heard before the men fled the scene in the car.

Read More More than 500 people reinfected with Covid since pandemic began

No injuries have been reported, and last night gardaí sealed off the area and conducted a forensic examination of the scene

They have appealed to any witnesses with mobile phone footage of the incident to contact them.

Eight people, including one juvenile, have been arrested and detained at several Cork garda stations.

Investigations are continuing.

Detectives believe the shooting is linked to an ongoing feud between families which has seen tensions escalate significantly in recent weeks, and last night’s incident will only add worsen the situation.

Just over two weeks ago, five people were arrested after a shot was fired at armed gardaí as they were entering a house on the southside of the city.

A search of the premises later resulted in the discovery of two improvised firearms and ammunition, a number of petrol bombs, and an assortment of other weapons including axes, cleavers, hatchets, and pikes.

Gardaí are monitoring various social media platforms after members of one family, believed to be involved in the feud, posted videos taunting their rivals.