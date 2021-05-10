Cork city shooting sparks fears of bitter feud 

Cork city shooting sparks fears of bitter feud 

There were fears that a bitter feud between Cork families could escalate after a shot fired last night at a house in the Mahon area of the city.

Mon, 10 May, 2021 - 07:15
Eoin English

Gardaí are investigating after at least one gunshot was fired at a house in the Mahon area of Cork City.

There were fears that a bitter feud between two families could escalate after the incident.

Detectives are probing reports that a gang of up to six men arrived in the Ravensdale Close estate in a people carrier at around 5.15pm yesterday.

All were dressed in dark clothing, some were hooded, and some of them wore balaclavas.

They approached a house in the estate and a single shot was heard before the men fled the scene in the car.

Read More

More than 500 people reinfected with Covid since pandemic began

No injuries have been reported, and last night gardaí sealed off the area and conducted a forensic examination of the scene

They have appealed to any witnesses with mobile phone footage of the incident to contact them.

Eight people, including one juvenile, have been arrested and detained at several Cork garda stations.

Investigations are continuing.

Detectives believe the shooting is linked to an ongoing feud between families which has seen tensions escalate significantly in recent weeks, and last night’s incident will only add worsen the situation.

Just over two weeks ago, five people were arrested after a shot was fired at armed gardaí as they were entering a house on the southside of the city.

A search of the premises later resulted in the discovery of two improvised firearms and ammunition, a number of petrol bombs, and an assortment of other weapons including axes, cleavers, hatchets, and pikes.

Gardaí are monitoring various social media platforms after members of one family, believed to be involved in the feud, posted videos taunting their rivals.

Read More

Younger people should be given J&J vaccine to avoid waste, says Taoiseach

More in this section

Multiple arrests in Cork City as hundreds of teens gather Multiple arrests in Cork City as hundreds of teens gather
Sinn Féin's Henry Cremin stepping down as Cork City councillor Sinn Féin's Henry Cremin stepping down as Cork City councillor
Fishing boat and crew of five rescued by Coastguard and RNLI off Old Head of Kinsale Fishing boat and crew of five rescued by Coastguard and RNLI off Old Head of Kinsale
Garda stock

Fears feud will escalate as eight arrested after gunshot fired in Cork City estate

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 8, 2021

  • 2
  • 4
  • 14
  • 21
  • 41
  • 42
  • 28

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices