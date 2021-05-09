Sinn Féin's Henry Cremin stepping down as Cork City councillor

Mr Cremin has served the South West City ward since 2009
Sinn Féin's Henry Cremin has announced he is stepping down as a Cork City councillor after 12 years. Picture: Diane Cusack

Paul Hosford, Political Correspondent

Sinn Féin's Henry Cremin has announced he is stepping down as a Cork City councillor after 12 years.

Mr Cremin has served the South West City ward since 2009 when he was first elected, retaining his seat in both 2014 and 2019. He also served as the party's candidate for the Dáil in the 1998 by-election and 2007 general election.

He said that he felt now was the right time to step down from his role, with speculation that he would be replaced by Eolan Ryng, the party's representative in Ballincollig and Bishopstown.

"I didn't come to this decision lightly," said Mr Cremin. "I have given it serious thought over the last while. 

"After 30 years on the frontline of local politics, it is time to pass the baton to the new generation. It is the right time for me to move on to other things within the Sinn Féin party and outside of public office.

'Opportunity to stand up for people'

"I have enjoyed my time as a representative of the people. It is a very important thing to have the opportunity to stand up for people and for communities. To give them a voice. 

"I would like to thank all my constituents for their support. I hope they feel I did a good job. From my first day as a public representative, I gave it everything."

The party's TD for the area, Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire, paid tribute to Mr Cremin.

"Henry is a political hero of mine," said Mr Ó Laoghaire. "I was very proud that the first vote I ever cast was for him. 

"He is a trailblazer for Sinn Féin in Cork City and a perfect example of what it means to be an outstanding public representative.

"Henry Cremin will be sorely missed by the people of Cork City, as a public representative, especially in areas such as Bishopstown, Curraheen, Glasheen, and Togher he represented for so long, but I know he will continue making a contribution as an activist with the party and in the community."

