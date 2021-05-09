Gardaí investigating report of gunshots in Cork City estate

Gardaí are investigating following reports of gunshots at a house in the Mahon area of Cork City.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing a gang of up to six men arrive in the Ravensdale Close estate in a people carrier shortly at around 5.15pm on Sunday evening.

All were dressed in dark clothing, some were hooded and some wore balaclavas.

They approached a house in the estate and a single gunshot was heard before the men fled the scene in the car.

No injuries have been reported and a forensic examination is now taking place.

Gardai have appealed to people with mobile phone footage of the incident to contact them.

According to reports, a vehicle was stopped in the city this evening and a number of weapons were seized.

Investigations are ongoing.

Detectives believe the shooting is linked to an ongoing feud between families which has seen tensions escalate significantly in recent weeks.

Just over two weeks ago, five people were arrested after a shot was fired at armed gardaí as they were entering a house on the Rochestown Rd.

A search of the premises later resulted in the discovery of two improvised firearms and ammunition, a number of petrol bombs, and an assortment of other weapons including axes, cleavers, hatchets and pikes.

Two people have been charged in connection with that incident.