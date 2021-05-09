Opening of Midleton to Youghal Greenway delayed to 2023

A section of the Midleton to Youghal Greenway at Shanty Path near Midleton, Co Cork. Picture: Dan Linehan

Sun, 09 May, 2021
Sean O'Riordan

Covid-19 construction restrictions mean the opening date for the Midleton to Youghal Greenway has been pushed out to the spring of 2023. 

However, sections of it might be opened in the interim.

Helen Mulcahy, acting East Cork Municipal District Officer, told councillors representing the area that work had recommenced on its construction after restrictions for essential infrastructure were lifted.

“As a result of Covid-19 restrictions on construction activity over the past year, the programme for the delivery of the greenway has been impacted and the completion of the overall project is now planned for quarter one of 2023. 

"Cork County Council will seek to identify opportunities to open completed sections of the greenway on a phased basis in advance of completing the overall route,” Ms Mulcahy said.

She also informed councillors that plans to build a new lifeguard station block with public toilets at Youghal's Front Strand had hit a snag. 

She said a tender for the project hadn't worked out and the council had readvertised it, with a closing date of May 31. She said she would keep councillors updated on that.

Ms Mulcahy added that the council had also advertised for specialist external consultants to join the council's architect-led design team for the refurbishment and re-development of the Youghal's former courthouse and soup kitchen (shed) as tourist attractions.

“The stage one report on the redevelopment of the former courthouse building incorporating the adjoining discussed shed has been finalised and will now move on to detailed design and planning," Ms Mulcahy said. 

The redevelopment will provide a new lease of life for two unused buildings. 

"The main concept for the refurbished building is a permanent exhibition of a unique collection of household items of historical and social importance spanning the century 1850 to 1950. 

"This collection has been acquired by the council,” Ms Mulcahy said.

She added that initial work has commenced on the scope and design of the adjoining public realm enhancements.

Calls to reopen popular Ballycotton cliff walk 

