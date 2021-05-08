Man known to gardaí attempted to pose as student of Cork city all-girls school

The person in question is known to gardaí and has been invited to a garda station for questioning.
Sat, 08 May, 2021 - 13:45
Michelle McGlynn

A Cork city school has reassured parents after a man attempting to pose as a student was seen near the school premises.

Parents received correspondence from the principal of the all-girls school advising that a young man was seen wearing the school uniform and purporting to be a student.

The letter states that the person in question is known to gardaí and has been invited to a garda station for questioning.

The principal has reassured parents and students alike that gardaí have the matter in hand.

Gardaí said they engaged with a man on Friday afternoon, May 7, on Father Matthew Quay.

No arrests were made.

