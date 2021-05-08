Man known to gardaí attempted to pose as student of Cork city all-girls school

A Cork city school has reassured parents after a man attempting to pose as a student was seen near the school premises.
Parents received correspondence from the principal of the all-girls school advising that a young man was seen wearing the school uniform and purporting to be a student.
The letter states that the person in question is known to gardaí and has been invited to a garda station for questioning.
The principal has reassured parents and students alike that gardaí have the matter in hand.
Gardaí said they engaged with a man on Friday afternoon, May 7, on Father Matthew Quay.
No arrests were made.