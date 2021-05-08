Watch: Blue and Amber parade in Kinsale to mark Darkness into Light

For the second year, the people of Kinsale rose before dawn to join together for Darkness into Light/Blue and Amber event.

Over 206 blue-light and amber-light vehicles took part in a parade through Kinsale as a symbol of hope and to pay tribute to the tireless work of frontline workers.

There was an outstanding turnout for the fundraising event despite the poor weather conditions.

The parade, organised by the town's business community, is an effort to recognise the work done by Garda James O Mahoney, Geraldine Machin, Alice De La Cour and DIL team at Kinsale Youth Support Services, Pieta House and Kinsale Lions Club.

The effort, generosity and goodwill shown by the community as people came together to help in the organisation of the event, donated money or painted rocks and lit candles along the route brought a sense of hope and optimism at a time of great difficulty for many.

Lead organiser local businessman Cormac Fitzgerald paid tribute to frontline workers this morning: "heir resilience and heroic efforts over the past year, and the integral work they have done on behalf of all of us should be acknowledged, and should never be forgotten.

"This occasion provides a platform for the people of Kinsale to make this tribute and also acknowledges the resilience of our community to commence the process of rebuilding our town and environment while at the same time supporting such a worthy cause in Pieta House, which carries out vital work in the areas of suicide prevention and supporting mental health."

Mr Fitzgerald said that the huge turnout for the event speaks to the heart and community of Kinsale.

It is hoped that the Darkness into Light/Blue and Amber event will be held annually and will continue to grow in the years ahead.

Money raised from today's event will go to Pieta House, Kinsale Youth Support Services and local Lions Club Charities.