Cork family told housebound mother, 69,  'too young' for at-home vaccination 

A Cork family whose housebound mother was told she is too young for at-home vaccination had to appeal for political help to get the jab done.

Louise O'Leary’s mother is 69 years old and has Alzheimer’s disease as well as a number of physical ailments.

She has been unable to leave her home for two years, finding even walking down the steps difficult at this stage.

The family GP told the family it was not possible to arrange an at-home vaccination as she was not over 70, and encouraged them to take their mother to the GP-led clinic at the Munster Technological University campus.

“You are made to feel you are saying no to a vaccine if you say no to the centre," Ms O'Leary said. "We want her to be vaccinated, you’re made to feel you are making a fuss.”

The HSE has been offering at-home vaccinations for housebound people over the age of 70 through the National Ambulance Service; about 3,000 people have registered, with well over half of those now vaccinated.

However, as the vaccination programme begins targeting younger people, the at-home system has not yet been adjusted to cater for housebound people under the age of 70.

Ms O'Leary contacted local politicians including Sinn Féin TD, Thomas Gould, and Fine Gael TD, Colm Burke, in a bid to get her housebound mother vaccinated.

Following a meeting between the politicians and a branch of the HSE Cork/Kerry healthcare, the family were led to believe the system was being changed.

But this week the family's GP was still unable to book the at-home vaccination. So Ms O’Leary contacted Mr Gould again.

The TD said his office made seven phone calls and sent 17 emails to HSE offices, and were finally told the service could be provided.

“It shouldn’t have taken a TD to do it," Mr Gould said. "They have put no provision in place for people under 70 who are housebound. It might not be a huge number but they are vulnerable.”

Mr Gould said working by age was necessary at the start of the rollout but it is time to consider other factors now.

In its response to Mr Gould, the HSE wrote: “You are completely correct this service is only in place for over 70s. I believe a new process is being considered to ensure anyone who is housebound will be vaccinated.”

The Irish Examiner understands planning is ongoing at a national level for this.

Ms O’Leary’s mother received her first vaccine shot at home on Thursday to everyone’s relief.

“This is all we wanted, I feel about 10 stone lighter,” she said.

You’re made to feel if you can’t get to the vaccine centres then good luck to you. They’re great, but not everyone can get to a centre.

As a carer, Ms O’Leary feels her voice was not heard and said, without a union, families have to fight for change themselves.

“It just seems they are being forgotten about. It’s bizarre what you have to go through. They tell you don’t contact the TDs but they got the job done,” she said.

Dr Denis McCauley, chair of the GP Committee of the Irish Medical Organisation, said extending the access is needed.

“It is a natural progression,” Mr McCauley said.

Younger people discharged from hospital for example and too ill to visit a mass vaccination centre could now be protected, he said.