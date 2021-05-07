Rainfall warning for Cork to bring risk of flooding 

A status yellow rainfall warning has been issued for Cork and Waterford.

The warning is in place from 9pm this evening until 8am on Saturday and will see some wet weather set in.

“Heavy rainfall overnight will bring 20mm to 30mm of rainfall over a short period of time which may cause localised flooding,” Met Éireann has warned.

The warning comes after some unseasonably cold weather saw temperatures drop to minus three earlier this week.

For the rest of the country, sunny spells on Friday will give way to cloud throughout the day.

Met Éireann said that cloud will increase from the southwest as the day progresses before a band of rain extends over Munster through the evening.

Rain in the south will extend across the country tonight with temperatures falling to between two and six degrees.

Saturday will see sunny spells in the morning with scattered showers following from the southwest.

However, it will be a milder day with the highest temperatures expected to reach 14 to 18 degrees.

Showers will again hit the south and the west on Saturday night, with dry spells elsewhere.

Sunday, meanwhile, will be a blustery day “with widespread showers turning heavy at times, particularly over the western half of the country, with the risk of hail,” according to Met Éireann.