Firefighters battling to stop Cobh wildfire spreading 

The large blaze is in a field near the water tower in the Ticknock area of Cobh.
Firefighters battling to stop Cobh wildfire spreading 

The scene of the fire in Cobh this afternoon. Picture: @PhotosCork/Twitter

Thu, 06 May, 2021 - 15:14
Eoin English

Firefighters are battling to prevent a wildfire from spreading to homes and a petrol station in a Cork harbour town.

Two units of the Cork County Fire service - one from Cobh and one from Midleton - are on the scene of the large blaze in a field near the water tower in the Ticknock area of Cobh.

The alarm was raised at 12:50pm and firefighters are still at the scene.

More to follow.

More in this section

Election of Lord Mayor of Cork won't happen in City Hall  Election of Lord Mayor of Cork won't happen in City Hall 
Watch: Researchers swim alongside basking shark off Cork coast Watch: Researchers swim alongside basking shark off Cork coast
Stock Pandemic sees surge in demand for LGBTI+ supports and HIV counselling in Cork
Garda stock

Man, 70s, dies following house fire in Cork City

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 5, 2021

  • 8
  • 19
  • 21
  • 22
  • 34
  • 47
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices