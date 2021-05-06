Firefighters battling to stop Cobh wildfire spreading 

Firefighters are battling to prevent a wildfire from spreading to homes and a petrol station in a Cork harbour town.
Two units of the Cork County Fire service - one from Cobh and one from Midleton - are on the scene of the large blaze in a field near the water tower in the Ticknock area of Cobh.
The alarm was raised at 12:50pm and firefighters are still at the scene.
Worrying scenes in #Cobh, fire is approaching the petrol station pic.twitter.com/e29aE9cnFd— Ph😃tos Of Cork - Pete 📷🏃♂️🇮🇪❤ (@PhotosCork) May 6, 2021