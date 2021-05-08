Ballycotton cliff walk remains officially off limits

A very popular cliff top walkway in east Cork will not be reopened until the government signals it's safe to do so because it's too narrow for people to pass each other due to Covid-19.

Fine Gael councillor, Susan McCarthy, asked a meeting of the East Cork Municipal Council if it was possible in light of easing of Covid-19 restrictions, including opening of outdoor visitor attractions, that they would reopen the Ballycotton Cliff Walk as soon as possible.

She said barriers were still up on the walkway, but people were going around them.

Fine Gael councillor, Michael Hegarty, supported her call.

Municipal district officer Helen Mulcahy said it was closed originally because of requests from the local community who were worried it could help to spread Covid-19.

“The walk is so narrow it doesn't help with social distancing. We will have to wait for further government guidelines. People can't pass (each other) at a safe distance,” Ms Mulcahy said.

Despite the amenity's official closure, it has proved irresistible to some visitors desperate for activity during the harsh Covid-19 restrictions.

There was a mild controversy last month when Taoiseach Micheál Martin pictured himself while on the walk, despite it being officially off limits.

There was a bit of better news coming from officials in regards to a request made by Fianna Fáil councillor, Ann Marie Ahern, about other walkways in the East Cork region.

“Similar to the Crosshaven to Carrigaline Railway Walk, the East Cork Municipal District Council should install solar light markings on walkways in our region,” Ms Ahern said.

It works fantastically well on the Crosshaven/Carrigaline walkway.

"It's very good for people walking or running outside of daylight hours,” Ms Ahern said. Mr Hegarty also supported her call.

The council's senior official for the region, Sean O'Callaghan, described Ms Ahern's request as a very worthwhile proposal which he said he'd look into.

Meanwhile, Ms Mulcahy said further amenity projects are planned for the region.

She said the council had got €36,000 in funding to replace three footbridges in Glenbower Wood, Killeagh.

"The council is liaising with the community and the procurement of the works will commence as soon as construction restrictions as a result of Covid-19 are lifted,” Ms Mulcahy said.

She added that a grant of €25,000 has also been got to part-fund the development of a linear walkway from Castlemartyr village along the Ladysbridge road to the entrance to Castlemartyr Resort.

“This project will be undertaken as part of the Village Enhancement Scheme for 2020. A detailed design is currently being drawn up,” Ms Mulcahy said.