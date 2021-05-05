Motorists fined for dangerous driving on night of Kerry's cancelled Rally of the Lakes

On Saturday, May 1, gardaí say they received several reports from local residents about cars congregating in Molls Gap.
Molls Gap in Killarney where the motorists were reported to have congregated. File picture: Wikimedia Commons

Wed, 05 May, 2021 - 10:52
Steven Heaney

Gardaí in Kerry have issued a number of fines for road traffic offences and breaches of the Health Act to motorists who congregated in Molls Gap in Killarney last Saturday.

On the night in question, gardaí say they received several reports from local residents about cars congregating in Molls Gap.

In response, gardaí established checkpoints in the area and issued a number of fines for road traffic offences and for breaches of the Health Act 1947.

The checkpoints were conducted as part of an operation launched by the Killarney Roads Policing Unit, uniform Gardaí and a trained Garda Public Vehicle Inspector targeting dangerous driving in the area.

The operation coincided with the postponed Rally of the Lakes event, usually held on the May Bank Holiday weekend.

Superintendent Flor Murphy said that road safety "is, and always will be a key priority for An Garda Síochána." 

"There is a personal responsibility for everyone who gets behind the wheel of a car," he said.

"I have said it before, anyone who is caught driving dangerously, particularly people who meet up with the sole aim of performing dangerous manoeuvres
in cars on the roads, will be dealt with under the full weight of the law."

A number of the cars stopped by gardaí on May 1 have been instructed to attend Castleisland Garda Station for a full vehicle inspection for possible breaches of the Road Traffic Act.

