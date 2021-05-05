Search operation under way for missing person in north Cork

Gardaí confirmed that 'a number of agencies' currently involved in the search
Last night, the Cork North Civil Defence assisted in the search in the Killavullen area. Picture: Cork North Civil Defence/Facebook

Wed, 05 May, 2021 - 09:59
Steve Neville

A search operation is continuing this morning for a missing person in north Cork.

Gardaí confirmed that “a number of agencies” are currently involved in the search.

Last night, the Cork North Civil Defence assisted in the search in the Killavullen area.

A number of volunteers joined the search and were joined by Cork City Missing Persons Search and Recovery (CCMPSAR), Rescue 117 and other emergency services.

CCMPSAR added that they were on location for the search at 3.45pm and that it was later stood down before 11pm.

It added that a “large wooded area” was searched in the Fermoy area.

Search operation under way for missing person in north Cork

