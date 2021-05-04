Cork gym plans to defy restrictions and open at end of May 

A gym that operates two centres in Cork has plans to open on May 24, two weeks ahead of when restrictions allow.

Prior to Government’s reopening announcement, One Life Fitness said they planned on opening on May 24.

The gym said on Facebook: "We are starkly aware of the declining mental and physical health of our members and feel compelled to provide some genuine positive answers for you.

"We plan to reopen all of our clubs May 24 regardless of what information is broadcasted tomorrow during the Govt. announcement."

The Government has since announced that gyms and leisure centres can reopen for individual training from June 7.

However, Shane Burke from One Life Fitness said they plan to reopen at the end of May regardless.

He said it was “insanity” the way the Government was making decisions “based on certain industries, whether it is food and beverage or leisure. There just doesn’t seem to be any consistency in it.”

Speaking on 96FM, Mr Burke said they disagree with the Government’s reopening roadmap and believe “proper judgement” is not being used “when it comes to certain industries”.

He asked what the difference was between 10 people being in “my large gym” and having “50 people in the likes of Dunnes Stores or Lidl”.

“It’s people not two metres apart from each other [in a supermarket]. Sometimes people pick up one parcel and put it back down on the shelf and someone else comes and picks it up.

“You don’t get that scenario in gyms. So [there] doesn’t seem to be consistency in allowing certain industries to open.”

Heavy breathing

When asked about gym-goers being in close proximity and about concerns around heavy breathing, Mr Burke said not every machine would be open in the gym.

“On top of all that, we have extract systems – air handling systems – in our gyms that turn over the air.”

He said they bring in fresh air and take out stale air, which occurs a number of times in an hour.

Mr Burke said heavy breathing is only going to happen in a cardio section and that amount of equipment available in that area has been reduced.

When asked why they wouldn’t wait until June to reopen when it is allowed, Mr Burke said they were pushing toward May 10 to open.

He said there was a difference between people getting a hair cut and going to the gym as a hair cut required close contact.

“We’ve got safer protocols, more distance. The Government’s decision does not make any sense.”

Mr Burke said if gardaí attend the gym on the day they will deal with that if it happens.

“We’ll just have to deal with that when it happens. If we get heavy fines, if we’re shut down, if we’re taken off so be it.”