185 jobs to be created across five locations including Cork

Some 185 jobs are to be created around the country in a “vote of confidence” for Ireland, despite the economic impact of the pandemic.

The jobs are to be created in Cork, Clare, Galway, Dundalk and Dublin.

They will be across eight companies from Europe and the US, IDA Ireland said.

In Cork, 20 jobs will be created by validation and monitoring solutions company Ellab, which is expanding its newly acquired operation in the county.

Automotive data management software company Renovo Motors is to create at least 30 jobs over the next three years in Shannon, Co Clare, while Ooomnitza – an IT asset management platform – is creating 25 jobs in Galway.

Fintech company TrustLabs Inc is creating 20 jobs over the next two years in Dundalk.

Four other companies across the technology and business service sectors will create 90 jobs in the capital.

Leo Varadkar said that jobs are a great vote of confidence in the country.

“Investment in Ireland has remained remarkably resilient throughout the pandemic,” said the Tánaiste.

“These new jobs, which are in Shannon, Galway, Dundalk, Cork and Dublin, demonstrate the commitment of existing international partners to expand here, and also of our ability to attract new investment.”

IDA CEO Martin Shanahan said that the spread of the jobs demonstrates IDA Ireland’s “commitment to winning roles for regional locations and showcases the availability of talent and attractive work-life balance in the regions which deeply resonates with overseas investors”.