Limerick garda car hit during dangerous driving escapade

Gardaí in Limerick are searching for the driver of a car that failed to stop and later collided with a Garda patrol car. 

Sun, 02 May, 2021 - 18:08
Ryan O’Rourke

Gardaí in Limerick are searching for the driver of a car that failed to stop and later collided with a Garda patrol car. 

The dangerous driving incident occurred at Murroe village, Co Limerick, at around 9am today.

A garda statement said: “Gardaí observed a vehicle driving in the area which failed to stop. A managed containment operation ensued and the driver of the car crashed into a ditch and while reversing out of the ditch, reversed into a Garda vehicle.

"The driver fled the scene on foot and the female passenger remained at the scene,” the statement added. 

There were no injuries during the incident and garda investigations are “ongoing”.

The garda helicopter was deployed in the search for the driver. 

A local resident, who was near the scene of the incident, said: "This is an incredibly quiet area, so to see such a massive garda presence was really worrying, especially the helicopter. 

"Nothing like this ever happens here and locals were really concerned, especially at the thought of someone on the run."

