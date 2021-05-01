Hundreds attend anti-lockdown protest in Cork city

More than 300 people have attended an anti-lockdown protest in Cork city centre this afternoon.

Protestors gathered on Grand Parade in the early afternoon before marching toward Brown Thomas on St Patrick's St where a speaker system and a makeshift stage had been set up.

It is understood today's 'Rally for Truth' event, like those seen in the city in April and March, was organised by 'The People's Convention.'

Many of those present held signs and placards adorned with messages of condemnation for the Government and public health officials.

Other signs took aim at specific politicians, including Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and former Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy, who vacated his seat in Dáil Éireann earlier this week.

As the protestors marched down Grand Parade, many held tricolours aloft and sang chants calling for an end to Covid-19 restrictions and mask-wearing.

Once they reached Brown Thomas, several individuals introduced as "experts" addressed the crowd.

Gardaí attending an anti-lockdown protest in Cork City Centre this afternoon. Picture: Larry Cummins

There was an increased garda presence around the city centre throughout the event.

Uniformed gardaí patrolled alongside the crowds, and a number of plainclothes officers also attended.

It is likely that this afternoon's event was planned in advance of the Government's recent announcement on the reopening of retail, sports, nationwide travel, and hospitality from May 10.

A garda spokesperson said they had been made aware of today's protest through social media posts and had implemented a policing plan around it.

"The Health Act 1947 (Section 31A-Temporary Restrictions) (Covid-19) Regulations 2021, as amended are currently in force.

This places certain restrictions on individuals organising relevant events outdoors and attending relevant events," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said that An Garda Síochána would be carrying out an investigation into the "disparate groups" who had organised this event.

A protester holds a placard at a protest in Cork city centre on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Larry Cummins

"Any Garda activity in relation to evolving events is in line with a graduated policing response taking into account public health regulations and advice.

"Personal social responsibility, wearing of face coverings in open spaces and social distancing are public health guidelines and are not penal regulations," the spokesperson said.

"The Covid-19 Pandemic remains a public health crisis and An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to all citizens to demonstrate personal and social responsibility to comply with Public Health Guidelines and Regulations, in particular essential journeys, in order to continue to save lives."

No incidents or arrests were reported at today's protest.