Two lucky punters have won Friday's EuroMillions Plus draw.

The winning tickets were sold in Cork and Waterford after the lucky players matched five numbers.

The ticket holders have scooped the €500,000 prize.

The numbers drawn were 5, 8, 12, 28 and 42.

There was no winner of the main EuroMillions draw, worth €43m.

However, one Irish player did win €281,487 after matching five numbers plus one Lucky Star.

The numbers for the main draw were: 1, 16, 24, 28, 46 and the Lucky Stars were 2 and 11.