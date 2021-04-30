Co Cork shop sees tongue in cheek job advert go viral

What we DO NOT want are; Daddies asking for a job for their son because he’s a big strapping lad, is a good footballer, feeds the neighbour’s goldfish when they’re on holidays and cuts the lawn every Saturday. Mammies asking for a job for their daughter and telling us she’s great around the house, emptied the dishwasher at Christmas, cleans her bedroom every Saturday and loves meeting new people yet is sitting in the car outside the door! People coming in, handing in their CV over the counter and running out the door like Paddy Cullen running back into the goal in 1978 to catch Mikey Sheehy’s free. People who cannot work on Sunday because it’s their next-door neighbour’s third cousin’s First Communion. People asking for a “job” instead of asking for work as the country is full of people with jobs who don’t do a tap of work. What we DO want are; Teenagers who want to make the transition from pocket money to earning their own to come into the shop unaccompanied by parents, ask to speak with Noreen or Colm and simply tell us why they want to work for the summer. Top Tip; “My mother doesn’t want me hanging around the house for the summer” or “my Dad told me to call down” are not the correct answers