Killarney drafts in specialist gardaí to help establish cause of blaze

Fire investigators from the Garda Technical Bureau are walking Killarney National Park in an effort to establish if any kind of accelerant, accidental or deliberate, was involved
The three-day fire in  Killarney National Park last weekend saw up to 3,000 hectares of the 10,000-hectare park destroyed. Picture: Valerie O'Sullivan

Fri, 30 Apr, 2021 - 12:33
Anne Lucey

Assistance has been sought from the Garda Technical Bureau to help establish the cause and pattern of the three-day fire in Killarney National Park which saw up to 3,000 hectares of the 10,000-hectare park destroyed.

The burn pattern in the fire is difficult to establish, gardaí have said.

Four fire investigators from the Garda Technical Bureau have arrived from Dublin and are currently visiting the scene, They are walking the area in an effort to establish if any kind of accelerant, accidental or deliberate, was involved.

Garda scene of crime investigators from Kerry are also involved in the inquiry, Inspector Gary Thompson, the officer assigned to lead the Killarney Garda inquiry, said.

Insp Thompson has stressed the inquiry into the fire is fact-finding and is “multi-agency”. 

Killarney gardaí are working with two other agencies, the National Parks and Wildlife Service and the Fire Service. A Garda liaison officer, a detective, has been assigned.

