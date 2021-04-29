Breaking: Five arrested after shot fired during garda operation in Cork City

Five people have been arrested after a shot was fired during a planned garda operation in Cork City this evening.
There are no reports of any injuries.
The incident occurred just after 6pm when a number of Garda units were involved in a planned search operation of an address on the Rochestown Road on the south side of the city.
During the course of the operation, a shot was fired.
It was not fired by gardaí. No garda weapon was discharged.
Five people are now in custody following the incident and the scene has been sealed off for a forensic examination.
They are currently detained under Section 30 Offences Against the State Act, 1939, at a number of Garda stations in Cork City.
Garda enquiries are ongoing.