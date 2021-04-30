€40,000-a-bottle rare Irish whiskey to go on sale

Midleton Distillery is to release just 70 bottles of its 46-year-old very rare whiskey priced at €40,000 each.

The world-renowned distillery in East Cork has confirmed the second release of its Very Rare Silent Distillery Collection. There will be one release annually from the collection between 2020 until 2025, ranging in age from 45 to 50 years' old, all from the Old Midleton Distillery, which operated from 1825-1975.