€40,000-a-bottle rare Irish whiskey to go on sale

Midleton Distillery is to release just 70 bottles of its 46-year-old very rare whiskey priced at €40,000 each.
The world-renowned distillery in East Cork has confirmed the second release of its Very Rare Silent Distillery Collection. There will be one release annually from the collection between 2020 until 2025, ranging in age from 45 to 50 years' old, all from the Old Midleton Distillery, which operated from 1825-1975.
The exclusive bottles, believed to be the most expensive Irish whiskey in the world, are only available to purchase from certain retailers including Brown Thomas, James Fox and Celtic Whiskey Shop in Ireland along with Harrods and Harvey Nichols in the UK.
Three bottles will also be sold through Midleton's online members' club 1825 Room via a ballot system.
Also in Ireland, both Adare Manor and Ashford Castle will offer enthusiasts the opportunity to purchase a glass.
While Old Midleton Distillery was famous throughout the world for its single pot still Irish whiskey, by the time the spirit for these bottles were laid down in the early 1970s, single pot still Irish whiskey had almost disappeared as a category.
Distilled in the world’s largest copper pot still, Chapter Two was initially filled into a selection of sherry and bourbon casks and left undisturbed for more than 20 years. The whiskey was then married and re-casked into refill bourbon casks.