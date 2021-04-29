Cork woman has 'army' of support for Covid-19 test

When Cork woman Beth O’Reilly couldn't get to a Covid test centre, two soldiers from the Defence Forces were sent to help out.

She is not alone in getting help from this unexpected source. So far 5,330 people have been driven to Covid-19 test centres by the Defence Forces following requests by the HSE.

Ms O’Reilly lives in Cork City and was informed she needed a test last week when a family member tested positive. But the test centre in Blackpool was too far to walk and she did not feel comfortable asking family for a lift.

She said: “I got onto the HSE and said I don’t drive. They said they would send someone to my home. I was expecting an ambulance to do the test there.”

But instead Ms O’Reilly got a phone call from Collins Barracks.

“It was not what I was expecting,” she said. Shortly after this call, an 'army green minibus' with two uniformed soldiers arrived outside her apartment building.

“It was like I was being taken away,” she said.

I don’t know what my neighbours were thinking, anyone on the ground floor would look out and see this. It was so funny.

Both Ms O’Reilly, a commercial and fundraising officer with the Students Union at University College Cork, and the soldiers were masked. A plexi-glass separated her from the two men during the drive.

The Defence Forces spokesman said: “Óglaigh na hÉireann transport these patients in a range of specifically modified Defence Forces vehicles with appropriate levels of force protection and patient protection.” It is understood trucks and mini-vans are used.

“It really gave me peace of mind, I went to the test in the safest way possible. The two soldiers were grand, there was little room for talking though between the masks and getting a swab up my nose,” Ms O’ Reilly said.

She later received a negative Covid-19 test result.

The HSE has not so far asked the Defence Forces to bring anyone for vaccination appointment, the spokesman added.

They have also assisted the HSE during Covid-19 outbreaks in residential care centres, including at nursing homes.

The Irish Examiner reported in March that soldiers were requested to assist at just nine centres despite the high level of disease and death in this sector.

These were in six counties including Cork, Clare and Limerick.

The spokesman said this count has not changed: “Óglaigh na hÉireann have deployed to a total of nine residential care home facilities (RCHFs) to provide support at the request of the HSE.”