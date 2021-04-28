Funding approved for autism unit on grounds of Cork gaelscoil

Funding for an autism unit on the grounds of a gaelscoil in Cork has been approved.

The Department of Education confirmed today that it has approved funding under the Additional Accommodation Scheme 2021 for the provision of one mainstream classroom and three special education needs (SEN) classrooms on the grounds of Gaelscoil Uí Riordáin in Ballincollig.

Fianna Fáil TD for Cork North West, Aindrias Moynihan, said many families in the area had raised concerns with him that no school in Ballincollig had an autism unit.

“Today’s approval of special needs accommodation in Gaelscoil Uí Riordáin is a big milestone for education in the town,” he said.

“It means that education services will now be available locally for people with autism.

“This will be a big ease to local families with children who have autism.

"The need for autism services has long been a concern for locals who have had to travel over 30km or more daily if they were able to get a school place.

“The approval of 3 SEN rooms and a mainstream classroom now means that school places can be available in Ballincollig.

“Considerable background work was being done and the Department of Education engaged with schools locally.

“The approval of accommodation today clears a big hurdle and opens the way for the department and the school to now go ahead and put in place the unit.”

Local Fianna Fáil Councillor Colm Kelleher also welcomed the news which he said would be of enormous benefit to families of children with autism.

Both said they are still pursuing the department on the need to secure permanent sites for Gaelscoil an Caisleán, which is operating from temporary accommodation on the grounds of the local rugby club, and for the proposed new Le Chéile secondary school which is due to open in temporary accommodation on the grounds of the local GAA club this September.