Flood prone Cork suburb given nod for €14m prevention plan to begin

Fears that a judicial review would be mounted against a flood prevention scheme in a Cork suburb have proved unfounded and the €14m project will now go ahead.

The OPW has confirmed that no legal action was mounted during the allotted statutory timeframe allowed to prevent the flood prevention works in Glanmire from going ahead.

This will come as a major relief to scores of businesses and households which suffered millions of euro in damage from a major flood on June 28, 2012.

Torrential rain caused the River Glashaboy to burst its banks in Glanmire, sending up to five foot of water into some homes. Some families had to be rescued by Civil Defence personnel in dinghies.

Nearly 60 homes were deluged in the Sallybrook and Riverstown areas, alongside dozens of businesses, especially in the Hazelwood Shopping Centre.

There have been several near misses in these areas since and other parts of Glanmire have been flooded.

News that no judicial review had been lodged within the allotted timeframe was confirmed by the Minister in charge of the OPW (Office of Public Works) Patrick O'Donovan.

Fianna Fáil TD Padraig O'Sullivan raised a Dáil query about the matter.

He was responding to a Dáil query from Fianna Fáil TD Pádraig O'Sullivan, who represents the Glanmire area.

“Mr O'Donovan confirmed that the OPW has not received any challenge for a judicial review in the case of the Glashaboy flood relief scheme,” Mr O'Sullivan said.

“It's a great relief that the scheme of embankments, walls and culverts to be constructed will provide the much-needed security for residents and businesses who have suffered from numerous flooding events over the last decade,” he said.

“The progression of this scheme will finally give them the peace of mind they so desperately need.”

Mr O'Sullivan said it is up to Cork City Council to finalise the details for tendering out the project to a contractor.

It's hoped that this can be concluded in the autumn.

Mr O'Sullivan said he'd urged Mr O'Donovan to expedite the process so there would be every chance that work would get underway in 2021.

“This would be a huge morale boost for beleaguered locals and fearful businesses,” he said.

The flood defence works will run along the River Glashaboy from Sallybrook in the north downriver to the estuary.

Pumping stations will be provided in some areas and the road bridge connecting the Hazelwood and Crestfield shopping centres will be raised to allow better water flow.

The project is designed to protect approximately 103 properties (78 residential and 25 commercial) from a one-in-100 year flood event.

In the interim, a number of works have already been carried out to reduce the risk of flooding in the area. These included clearing the riverbed of debris and cutting any overhanging trees which might fall into the river and clog the eyes of bridges.

The vast majority of households flooded in 2012 have not been able to get flood insurance since then and it remains to be seen if insurance companies will offer cover again when the project is finalised.