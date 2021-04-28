CUH staff launch appeal for respiratory equipment to be sent to India

Staff at Cork University Hospital (CUH) have launched an appeal for donations of respiratory equipment from other hospitals, medical suppliers and healthcare groups that can be sent to India to assist in their fight against Covid-19.

On Monday, the Government said Ireland will send 700 ventilators and other equipment to India to help in its fight against the deadly new wave of Covid-19.

On Wednesday, India’s coronavirus death toll crossed 200,000 as a devastating surge of new infections tears through cities and rural areas alike and leaves healthcare systems on the brink of collapse.

Dr Kishore Doddakula, a cardiothoracic surgeon at CUH originally from Hyderabad in India, says it is alarming that to hear so many people are suffering.

He said: "What is appalling is to see that people are suffering because of a lack of basic support structure in place.

"I think people are getting oxygen in the taxis."

Professor Seamus O'Reilly, consultant medical oncologist at CUH said staff want to express their solidarity with their Indian colleagues without whose help "our services would have collapsed in January".

Professor Seamus O'Reilly (centre), consultant medical oncologist at CUH said staff want to express their solidarity with their Indian colleagues without whose help "our services would have collapsed in January". Picture: Dan Linehan

Speaking on RTÉ's Morning Ireland, Professor O'Reilly said the CUH has a historic link with India since the 1985 Air India disaster and this also underlines the efforts.

He said: "Anybody walking into the CUH this morning passed by the Air India Memorial on the main corridor.

"We initially looked at fundraising but equipment of need rather than funds and so the HSE are coordinating a response.

"I think we are also anxious to generate and emphasise solidarity with our Indian healthcare colleagues."

The relief efforts are being coordinated by the HSE, and any private or public hospital as well as any healthcare group with equipment to donate can contact the CUH hospital manager, Ger O'Callaghan.

"For hospitals that mightn't be in the HSE family who might have equipment that they can contribute, we would encourage them to join this humanitarian effort."

The @volgadneprgroup Ilyushin IL-76TD-90VD departing this morning for @DelhiAirport with a cargo of vital oxygen, PPE & other medical supplies from the Irish state to India. We’re proud to help facilitate this humanitarian cargo service.🇮🇳 🇮🇪 #IndiaFightsBack #AvGeek pic.twitter.com/YmkURPTQMf — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) April 28, 2021

Prof O'Reilly said that "good can come from difficult things" and he also asked people to donate to the Unicef vaccination programme on the Unicef website.

He said regular citizens can donate to the help relief efforts in India through the Unicef website - www.unicef.ie.

"The problem in India is only 2% of the population are vaccinated. There is a program by Unicef where people can donate money to vaccination programs.

"A €7 donation by someone this morning will help vaccinate 400 people."