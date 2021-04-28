Cork people urged to keep distance and arrange outdoor meetings over bank holiday

Cork people are being urged to meet outdoors and keep distance between friends and loved ones ahead of an expected influx to public amenities over the May Bank Holiday weekend.

Acting director of public health in the HSE South, Dr Anne Sheahan, commended substantial progress made by those in Cork in reducing the incidence of Covid-19, but said that needed to continue into the public holiday.

“We are fortunate in this region to have so many wonderful outdoor amenities. Just remember that if you are meeting another household outdoors this weekend, please continue to keep a two-metre distance,” Dr Sheahan said.

“Bank holidays are often a time when we meet up with friends or families indoors. This weekend, I’m asking you to remember that when it comes to stopping the spread of Covid-19, it’s always safer to be outdoors than indoors,” she added.

Dr Sheahan said that large indoor gatherings still aren’t possible yet, even though she is aware of how difficult it is to stay apart. Public health experts understand that it’s very tempting to meet up indoors, she said, but asked people to “hold firm” for another few weeks.

All indoor interactions still carry risks, and the more people involved the greater the risk, she warned.

“If we continue to work together, I am hopeful that we will be able to enjoy more time with friends and family this summer, something that we haven’t been able to do for many months and which we all miss,” Dr Sheahan said.

Dr Sheahan added that although she was aware that people of every age group are looking forward to socialising, it is not yet safe or possible to meet up indoors as visits between households speed up the spread of Covid-19.

“While the numbers of people vaccinated are increasing, we need to remember that many vulnerable people still don’t have a full level of protection,” she said.

Covid-19 rates across Cork remain stable, and Dr Sheahan appealed to the public to keep up the hard work.

“This region is doing very well. There will be some bumps in the road, and it is inevitable that we will see occasional clusters. It’s really important that we focus on containing any such clusters, rather than blaming any community or individual,” Dr Sheahan said.

If everyone makes sure they are tested at the first sign of symptoms, and if everyone avoids risky indoor interactions, then we will continue to contain these inevitable outbreaks.

The doctor said she was pleased this week to see some sporting activities return, including some outdoor training for children in non-contact pods of 15 children or fewer.

“I was very encouraged to see children returning to training outdoors, and I want to reassure parents and communities that as long as sensible precautions are in place, this is a relatively low-risk activity,” Dr Sheahan said.

This gradual return to normal life is important for us all, particularly young people. It’s important that we all continue to work together to protect the progress we have made,” she added.

Finally, Dr Sheahan appealed to the public to contact their GP immediately if they suspect they have any Covid-19 symptoms.