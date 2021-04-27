Bus Éireann begins first Covid-19 vaccination shuttle service in Waterford

Bus Éireann has announced a new shuttle bus service to and from Covid-19 vaccination appointments at a vaccination centre in Waterford.

The new service, in conjunction with the National Transport Authority (NTA), started on Tuesday and will run every 15 minutes between 8am and 8pm, seven days a week, in line with the vaccination centre's operating hours.

The first journey will leave Plunkett Railway Station at 8am and the last trip returns from the WIT Arena (HSE vaccination centre) at 8.05pm.

The W6 shuttle buses, which will transport just eight passengers at any one time, will provide "a safe, easy and environment-friendly choice for those with HSE appointments to travel to and from their vaccination" and has a dedicated wheelchair space, a separate designated child space and complimentary wifi.

Mick Faherty, services manager at Bus Éireann Waterford, said they were delighted to be able to support the great work of the HSE at the vaccination centre in Waterford, by increasing travel options to and from the centre.

Claire Tully, WIT Arena vaccination centre operations manager, HSE said: “This shuttle bus service will help to ensure that those with appointments are able to attend and receive their vaccinations as planned."

"The WIT Arena vaccination centre has 40 individual booths and currently we are vaccinating people [aged 65-69] in Waterford. Travel for vaccination is an essential journey and people can use public transport in accordance with all guidelines.”

The shuttle service costs €1.68 with a Leap card and serves Plunkett Station (rail station), bus station, city centre, WIT and WIT Arena (HSE vaccination centre).