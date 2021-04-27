WIT governing body approves  technological university application

The technological university of the south-east has moved a step closer after the governing body of Waterford Institute of Technology approved the application for TU designation.

Waterford IT confirmed the decision of the governing body in a statement on Tuesday afternoon, saying it now awaits the outcome of the IT Carlow governing body's decision later this week.

If Carlow decides to also go ahead with the formal application, it is expected to be submitted by Friday and lead to the merger of both colleges.

Delays were expected after academic staff at WIT voted against terms for the merger last Friday but, as reported by this newspaper, a meeting involving college management heard on Monday that the consortium driving the project expected to push ahead with the plans, with industrial relation issues to be addressed by WIT management.

In its statement announcing the decision, a WIT spokesperson said: "We know that there is still more to do before we succeed in our goal and the institute is committed to continuing the robust engagement process to deliver the university this region has long awaited."

'Exciting step'

They added that Tuesday's decision is "an exciting step towards the delivery of the technological university" which will be shaped by staff, students, and stakeholders.

"The WIT governing body would like to take this opportunity to thank all our community for their commitment and dedication to creating the region’s first university," the spokesperson added.

"Today’s decision is not only supported by the strength of the application document but also our staff and students’ contribution to and engagement in workstreams, working groups and an impressive amount of ongoing TU project activities.

The statement added: "Today is a significant step on our journey to university designation. We must acknowledge this and be proud of all that we have achieved."